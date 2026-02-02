Monday, February 02, 2026 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 7:05 PM IST
PG Electroplast has allotted 24,000 equity shares under ESOS on 02 February 2026. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 28,53,18,658/- divided into 28,53,18,658 equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each to Rs. 28,53,42,658/- divided into 28,53,42,658 equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each.

Ather Energy allots 4.94 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 17.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 76.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Indiabulls reports consolidated net profit of Rs 79.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 42.69% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

