PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

PG Electroplast has allotted 24,000 equity shares under ESOS on 02 February 2026. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 28,53,18,658/- divided into 28,53,18,658 equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each to Rs. 28,53,42,658/- divided into 28,53,42,658 equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News