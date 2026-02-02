PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS
PG Electroplast has allotted 24,000 equity shares under ESOS on 02 February 2026. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 28,53,18,658/- divided into 28,53,18,658 equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each to Rs. 28,53,42,658/- divided into 28,53,42,658 equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:05 PM IST