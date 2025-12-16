Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaykay Enterprises JV wins order of Rs 162.25 cr from Ircon International

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
J K Phillips LLP, a 50:50 Joint Venture between Jaykay Enterprises and Phillips Machine Tools India (a subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA), has received an Order/Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Ircon International for a contract value of Rs. 162.25 crore (including GST). The scope of work includes - design, supply, installation, commissioning, & training of various types of CNC Machines for MSME Training Centers located at various locations on turnkey basis (GE-Package-1)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

