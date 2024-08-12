Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 44.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 69.31 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 44.16% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 69.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.69.3158.0610.6211.185.165.642.424.551.723.08