Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 44.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 69.31 crore
Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 44.16% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 69.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.3158.06 19 OPM %10.6211.18 -PBDT5.165.64 -9 PBT2.424.55 -47 NP1.723.08 -44
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

