Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 54.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.73% to Rs 301.01 croreNet profit of Creative Newtech rose 54.59% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.73% to Rs 301.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 468.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales301.01468.33 -36 OPM %2.671.47 -PBDT11.077.48 48 PBT10.807.17 51 NP9.095.88 55
