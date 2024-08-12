Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 42.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 240.54% to Rs 1.26 croreNet profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 42.53% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 240.54% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.260.37 241 OPM %17.46-13.51 -PBDT4.142.93 41 PBT4.052.84 43 NP2.481.74 43
