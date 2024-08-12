Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 42.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 240.54% to Rs 1.26 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 42.53% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 240.54% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.260.3717.46-13.514.142.934.052.842.481.74