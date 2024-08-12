Accuracy Shipping reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.23% to Rs 202.17 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.23% to Rs 202.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 142.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.202.17142.144.441.926.38-0.013.56-3.022.48-3.72