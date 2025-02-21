Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2.32%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2.32%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 2.77% over last one month compared to 1.41% fall in BSE Realty index and 1% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 2.32% today to trade at Rs 1039.75. The BSE Realty index is up 0.85% to quote at 6706.61. The index is down 1.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.57% and DLF Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 6.7 % over last one year compared to the 3.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 2.77% over last one month compared to 1.41% fall in BSE Realty index and 1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9452 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1451.9 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 826.3 on 13 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sammaan Capital approves Rs 300 cr public issue of NCDs

Sammaan Capital approves Rs 300 cr public issue of NCDs

Indices edge lower; breadth strong

Indices edge lower; breadth strong

Zensar Technologies announces change in senior management

Zensar Technologies announces change in senior management

Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: CIE Automotive, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, NTPC Green Energy

Stock Alert: CIE Automotive, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, NTPC Green Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon