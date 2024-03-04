Sensex (    %)
                        
Brigade Group launches 50-acre township project in Bangalore

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Brigade Group has announced the launch of Dioro at Brigade El Dorado, at its 50-acre township, Brigade El Dorado, on 02 March 2024. The project size is around 6.1 million square feet. The company has pegged the potential revenue value of Dioro at Brigade El Dorado, spread over half a million square feet, comprising 525 two-bedroom and three-bedroom units in two towers, at around Rs 380 crores. The project is seamlessly designed to integrate contemporary living with the serenity of natural surroundings with over 40 acres of open spaces with lush greenery and picturesque landscaping.
Dioro at Brigade El Dorado is expected to be completed by Q2 FY 29, and as part of the township comes with a diverse range of over 80 amenities, a hospital, a central park, a multiplex, sports and retail facilities. Situated within the KIADB Aerospace Park, the project is just 15 minutes away from Kempegowda International Airport and has many other commercial establishments, IT Parks, and the upcoming airport metro in its vicinity.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

