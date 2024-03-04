Cyient partners with Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council

To launch initiatives to address challenges in MedTech sector

Cyient announced its membership with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMedic), the largest regional MedTech association in the United States. This partnership signifies a strategic move by Cyient to deepen its commitment to the healthcare sector, leveraging its extensive expertise in engineering and digital technologies to drive forward MedTech innovation.

Through this collaboration, Cyient aims to support the MedTech community by enhancing product development, testing, and compliance with regulatory standards. Cyient's proven track record in delivering end-to-end solutions will empower MedTech companies to navigate the complexities of the healthcare market more efficiently.

As part of the partnership, Cyient and MassMedic will launch a series of initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges in the MedTech sector. These will include collaborative workshops, thought leadership sessions, and innovation-driven projects designed to foster technological advancements and encourage knowledge sharing among industry leaders.

