PVR INOX launches 6-screen multiplex in Faridabad

With this opening, PVR INOX unveils its 6th cinema in Faridabad and will strengthen its foothold in Haryana with 94 screens in 23 properties continuing its expansion in the Northern part of India with 469 screens in 104 properties.

PVR INOX announced the opening of the biggest cinema in Faridabad that features the largest screen. Located at the Mall of Faridabad, NIT, the 6 screen cinema is set to redefine Faridabad's entertainment landscape unveiling the First P[XL] Large Screen Format in the city with Laser Projection offering residents yet another out-of-home entertainment destination to watch movies in the best immersive environment.