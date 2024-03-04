Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Board of RPSG Ventures allots 35.75 lakh equity shares

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 March 2024
The Board of RPSG Ventures on 04 March 2024 has approved the allotment of 35,75,000 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 795 per equity share on preferential basis by way of private placement basis.
Consequent to the allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 295,11,409 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to 3,30,86,409 equity shares of Rs. 10/-each fully paid up.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hearst Magazines and RPSG Lifestyle Media to launch the Indian edition of Esquire

RPSG Lifestyle Media and Penske Media Corporation Announce the Launch of The Hollywood Reporter India

Axis Bank allots 3.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Share India Securities allots 7.41 lakh equity shares

Power Grid Corp gains after board OKs to raise upto Rs 1,200 cr via bonds

Kesar India spurts on fixing record date for bonus

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Lotus Eye Hospital &amp; Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon