Friday, October 10, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests green start for Nifty 50

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for Nifty 50

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 34.50 points (or 0.15%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,308.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 864.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 672.24 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

 

Also Read

tsunami

LIVE news updates: Earthquake off Southern Philippines triggers tsunami warning

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: IND eyeing clean sweep; Toss at 9 AM IST

Central Bank of Argentina

US injects $20 bn to stabilise Argentina's economy, Treasury buys pesos

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint lower start; TCS, Tata Elxsi in focus post Q2

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: All you need to know

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, free live streaming

Global Markets:

Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading.

Meanwhile, shares of South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics hit record highs Friday, after a near-weeklong holiday, boosted by a series of artificial intelligence deals.

The two companies are set to benefit from an OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices deal that could see Sam Altmans company take a 10% stake in AMD. Shares of AMD rallied on the news and are up more than 40% so far this week.

On Wall Street, major U.S. indices retreated as investors digested the ongoing government shutdown and took profits after recent record highs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 6,735.11, the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08% to 23,024.63, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 243.36 points, or 0.52%, to 46,358.42.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks ended sharply higher today as optimism built up ahead of TCS' Q2 results. The Nifty climbed steadily after an early bout of volatility to close above the 25,180 mark, supported by gains in metal, IT, and healthcare stocks. Buying interest in heavyweight counters gathered pace through the session, buoyed by positive global cues and a pause in foreign outflows.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 398.44 points or 0.49% to 82,17210. The Nifty 50 index added 135.65 points or 0.54% to 25,181.80.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, Afcons Infra, RailTel Corp, Rajesh Power Services

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, Afcons Infra, RailTel Corp, Rajesh Power Services

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Afcons Infrastructure secures Rs 576-cr order

Afcons Infrastructure secures Rs 576-cr order

Panacea Biotec secures order of Rs 127 cr from CMSS, Govt. of India

Panacea Biotec secures order of Rs 127 cr from CMSS, Govt. of India

HPL Electric & Power update on order from Energy Efficiency Services

HPL Electric & Power update on order from Energy Efficiency Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon