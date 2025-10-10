Friday, October 10, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power gains inking MoUs worth Rs 4,754-cr with Gujarat Govt

Rajesh Power gains inking MoUs worth Rs 4,754-cr with Gujarat Govt

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Rajesh Power Services rallied 3.41% to Rs 1,570 after it has signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Gujarat on the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2025.

The MoUs entail a cumulative investment of Rs 4,754 crore and are focused on the execution of turnkey infrastructure projects across the state. As part of the agreement, Ahmedabad-based RSPL will undertake large-scale conversion of overhead high-tension (HT) lines into underground cable networks in various regions of Gujarat.

The projects are expected to create employment opportunities for over 33,000 people in the coming years, reinforcing the state governments emphasis on inclusive economic growth and skill development.

 

This collaboration marks a significant step in modernizing Gujarat's power infrastructure while contributing to its long-term development goals.

Kurang Panchal, MD, Rajesh Power, said, We are delighted to be a part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2025 being held at Mehsana in Gujarat, and extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Gujarat for their continued trust and support. Each of these MoUs signed today marks a significant step toward strengthening the states robust power distribution infrastructure and enhancing reliability for communities across the region.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 180 pts, Nifty above 25,200; Metal shares down, Hind Zinc 3%

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft and Anthropic in advisory roles

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: India batting first; No changes in playing eleven

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi Q2 show: Media gains offset by margin stress; 'Sell' calls stay

Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP

GMP shows upbeat mood for Canara HSBC Life IPO; here's all you need to know

We remain fully committed to executing every project with dedication and excellence, ensuring timely delivery and efficiency in implementation. Together, these initiatives will lay the foundation for future-ready energy solutions and further reinforce Gujarats position as a leader in power sector transformation.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 26.02 crore on a 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 284.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 18-cr LoI from CEG Karnataka

RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 18-cr LoI from CEG Karnataka

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for Nifty 50

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for Nifty 50

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, Afcons Infra, RailTel Corp, Rajesh Power Services

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, Afcons Infra, RailTel Corp, Rajesh Power Services

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Afcons Infrastructure secures Rs 576-cr order

Afcons Infrastructure secures Rs 576-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon