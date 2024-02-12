Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.750.7484.0090.540.170.270.170.270.130.20