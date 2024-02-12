Sensex (    %)
                        
Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 0.75 crore
Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.750.74 1 OPM %84.0090.54 -PBDT0.170.27 -37 PBT0.170.27 -37 NP0.130.20 -35
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

