Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.830.74 12 OPM %78.3189.19 -PBDT0.220.26 -15 PBT0.190.26 -27 NP0.120.19 -37
