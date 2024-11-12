Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 4244.79 croreNet profit of Uno Minda rose 8.96% to Rs 245.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 4244.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3621.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4244.793621.30 17 OPM %11.3611.09 -PBDT486.93436.45 12 PBT336.07311.05 8 NP245.15224.99 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content