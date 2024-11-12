Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Transgene Biotek reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-116.67-240.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.11 55 PBT-0.07-0.13 46 NP-0.07-0.13 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, auto stocks drag Sensex 600 pts lower to 78,900; Nifty at 23,950

Anurag Thakur,Anurag

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

Mohd Shami

Ranji Trophy: Could Shami's return bolster India's bowling for AUS Tests?

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Sankalp Patra will guarantee Maharashtra's development, says PM Modi

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Britannia dips 9% in 2 days, hits over 5-mth low; brokerages mixed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon