Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 16.89% to Rs 679.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 581.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 4885.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4463.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4885.234463.3020.0118.881003.54860.76919.03778.38679.96581.69

