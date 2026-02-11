Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 325.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 207.81% to Rs 152.58 crore

Net profit of Afcom Holdings rose 325.55% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 207.81% to Rs 152.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.152.5849.5734.7326.8353.7412.8650.6111.9238.479.04

