Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 325.55% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 207.81% to Rs 152.58 croreNet profit of Afcom Holdings rose 325.55% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 207.81% to Rs 152.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales152.5849.57 208 OPM %34.7326.83 -PBDT53.7412.86 318 PBT50.6111.92 325 NP38.479.04 326
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST