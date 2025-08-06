Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.31% to Rs 1.94 croreNet profit of Mayur Floorings rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 81.31% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.941.07 81 OPM %7.228.41 -PBDT0.090.05 80 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
