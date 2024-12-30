Business Standard

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.19%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 4778.45, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.18% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.25% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4778.45, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23805.25. The Sensex is at 78760.73, up 0.08%. Britannia Industries Ltd has slipped around 2.62% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56444.25, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84630 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4811.85, up 0.4% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 10.18% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.25% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 54.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

