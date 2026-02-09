Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net short position in the Pound futures market from a near six year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 13911 contracts in the data reported through February 03, 2026. This was a weekly drop of 2251 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

COMEX Copper futures flat around $5.90 per ounce

KRBL launches India Gate Uplife Lite Everyday Rice - a low glycemic index rice

Intellect Design Arena partners with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

Bartronics India appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy as Head - Agri Tech Business

Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 9%

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

