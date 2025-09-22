Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound net speculative shorts plunge to near 2-month low

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge to near 2-month low

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net short positions in the Pound futures market near a two-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 6580 contracts in the data reported through September 16, 2025. This was a weekly plunge of 27025 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

New GST reforms on coal pricing and power sector mark substantial reduction in overall tax burden

New GST reforms on coal pricing and power sector mark substantial reduction in overall tax burden

Zensar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Unicommerce Esolutions soars on launch of GST Guidance Tool

Unicommerce Esolutions soars on launch of GST Guidance Tool

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd stays supported

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd stays supported

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon