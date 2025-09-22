Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unicommerce Esolutions soars on launch of GST Guidance Tool

Unicommerce Esolutions soars on launch of GST Guidance Tool

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Unicommerce Esolutions rose 5.93% to Rs 150.10 after the company launched its GST Guidance Tool, designed to help e-commerce sellers navigate the latest GST revisions that came into effect on 22 September 2025.

With the government revising GST rates across multiple product categories, online sellers face the challenge of updating tax rates for thousands of SKUs, a process prone to manual errors and delays. The new tool provides instant insights by allowing users to upload their central database file containing HSN codes and generates a detailed report highlighting the old rate, revised rate (if applicable), and unchanged items.

Unicommerce said the solution is designed to reduce compliance complexity, minimize manual effort, and ensure invoicing is automatically updated to reflect new tax rates. Updated GST rates can be uploaded directly into the system, ensuring smooth business continuity across marketplaces.

 

Our GST Guidance Tool is designed as a timely resource to help sellers navigate regulatory changes with confidence, said Anurag Mittal, chief financial officer at Unicommerce. He added that the tool empowers businesses to manage compliance across thousands of SKUs with quick, accurate insights while maintaining operational efficiency.

The company noted that the feature ensures e-commerce brands remain GST-compliant and platform-ready with minimal friction, strengthening its role as a technology partner for online retailers.

Unicommerce provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions through its platforms Uniware, Shipway, and Convertway, covering inventory, order and warehouse management, returns handling, logistics, shipping automation, and AI-enabled marketing. The company serves over 7,100 clients across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 10.54% to Rs 3.88 crore while net sales rose 63.56% to Rs 44.93 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

