Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 27.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 705.64 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 27.18% to Rs 86.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 705.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 607.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales705.64607.88 16 OPM %15.2014.61 -PBDT135.59104.54 30 PBT114.9490.58 27 NP86.7068.17 27
