One 97 Communications consolidated net profit declines 97.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 2061.00 croreNet profit of One 97 Communications declined 97.74% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 928.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 2061.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1659.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2061.001659.00 24 OPM %6.79-24.35 -PBDT357.00-228.00 LP PBT220.00-407.00 LP NP21.00928.00 -98
