Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 97.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 652.65 croreNet profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 97.25% to Rs 65.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 652.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 789.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales652.65789.04 -17 OPM %22.8118.65 -PBDT114.67117.17 -2 PBT30.5445.08 -32 NP65.2733.09 97
