Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 69.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.98% to Rs 243.67 croreNet profit of Timex Group India rose 69.74% to Rs 30.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 243.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales243.67174.08 40 OPM %17.4614.44 -PBDT41.5624.69 68 PBT40.6923.85 71 NP30.2317.81 70
