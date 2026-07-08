BSE Ltd eases for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 3676.2, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 45.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% slide in NIFTY and a 1% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3676.2, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24224.45. The Sensex is at 77600.28, down 0.74%.BSE Ltd has eased around 8.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26985.05, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3689.6, down 0.01% on the day. BSE Ltd jumped 45.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% slide in NIFTY and a 1% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 64.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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