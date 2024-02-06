BSE slides as Q3 PAT declines 10% QoQ to Rs 108 cr

BSE slipped 3.71% to Rs 2,466 after the exchange platform's consolidated net profit fell 10.22% to 108.19 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 120.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

On YoY basis, the exchange and data platforms consolidated net profit surged 109.51% while revenue from operations jumped 82.16% during the third quarter of FY24.

Profit before tax stood soared 124.28% year on year (YoY) to Rs 126.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Operating EBITDA for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 91.9 crore, 136% up from Rs 39 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 25% in Q3 FY24 from 19% in Q3 FY23.

The total number of transactions in its mutual fund distribution platform -- BSE StAR MF grew by 60% to 10.9 crore transactions in Q3 FY24 from 6.86 crore corresponding quarter last year.

The average daily turnover in equity cash segment stood at Rs 6,643 crore, as compared to Rs 4,243 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the results, the MD & CEO of BSE said 2023 has been crucial in laying the foundations for the future growth of BSE. Our efforts are fully on to have a strategic plan in place to complete our presence across the integrated value chain, allowing us to innovate and shape capital markets in line with evolving client needs, and making BSE even stronger to deliver future growth.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first & the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

However, revenue from operations increased 18.13% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 371.53 crore in the qarter ended 31 December 2023.