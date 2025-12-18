Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace launches third 'net zero' residential project in Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespace launches third 'net zero' residential project in Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has announced the launch of Mahindra Blossom, a premium residential development in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a potential GDV of approximately Rs 1,900 crore.

Mahindra Blossom will be the companys third 'net zero residential development in the city.

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said: "Bengaluru is a key market in our strategy to scale residential development across strong, end-user-driven cities.

Mahindra Blossom reflects this focus by offering well-designed, sustainable homes in a premium location. Whitefield continues to show steady absorption supported by connectivity improvements and a deep employment base."

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers, the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, has a development footprint of 53.30 million square feet across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of industrial clusters. Its portfolio includes premium residences, affordable homes under the Happinest brand, and integrated cities under Mahindra World City and Origins.

 

Also Read

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma shares fall over 2% after USFDA flags facility as OAI

London, UK

UK settlement in 10 years: Why Indians and other migrants oppose the rule

stock market LIVE

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; Auto index down 1%; AMCs advance; Meesho m-cap tops ₹1 trn

iOS 26.3 public beta

Apple releases iOS 26.3 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Study abroad, students

India set for Higher-Ed boom: 560,000 students, $113 bn forex saved by 2040

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 14.01 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations soared 130.74% to Rs 17.56 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

The scrip fell 1.18% to currently trade at Rs 394.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GMR Power board clears Rs 1,200-cr preferential issue

GMR Power board clears Rs 1,200-cr preferential issue

Yen weakens near 156 as markets await BoJ signals

Yen weakens near 156 as markets await BoJ signals

MTAR Technologies secures Rs 310-cr civil nuclear orders from Megha Engineering

MTAR Technologies secures Rs 310-cr civil nuclear orders from Megha Engineering

SEBI overhauls mutual fund expense rules to boost transparency

SEBI overhauls mutual fund expense rules to boost transparency

AMC stocks rally as SEBI cuts mutual fund expense ratios

AMC stocks rally as SEBI cuts mutual fund expense ratios

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon