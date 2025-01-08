Business Standard

BSE SME Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading jumps on listing

BSE SME Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading jumps on listing

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading were trading at Rs 66.30 on the BSE, a premium of 27.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 52.

The scrip was listed at Rs 68, at a premium of 30.77% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 2.5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 68 and a low of Rs 64.60. About 18.78 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading's IPO was subscribed 169.08 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 January 2025, and it closed on 3 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 51 to Rs 52 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 35,06,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 38.11% from 52.21% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company, branding, advertisement, and marketing activities, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading on 31 December 2024, raised Rs 6.88 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.24 lakh shares at Rs 52 per share to 6 anchor investor.

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, trading, and marketing of a wide range of spices, dry fruits, and other grocery products under the brand name "VANDU" and frozen/semi-fried products under the brand name "FRYD". The company is currently engaged in supplying various whole spices and blended spices under the spices category, plain, roasted, and flavored dry fruits under the dry fruits category, ghee, various types of seasoning, chiz bites, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and many more under the other grocery products category in different packaging sizes. As of 30 June 2024, the company had 45 employees at various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 62.16 crore and net profit of Rs 6.63 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bartronics India hits the roof on inking MoU with PTW Group

RVNL signs MoU with Dubai-based GBHIC

DFS Secy calls for fintech push in rural and NE India, particularly through UPI

Rabi sowing up marginally on year

Sensex slips 440 pts; realty shares slide

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

