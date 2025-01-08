Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rabi sowing up marginally on year

Rabi sowing up marginally on year

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Latest data showed that India's Rabi crop area improved to 622.76 lakh hectares at the start of January. This marks an increase of 1.24 lakh hectares compared to the same period last year (621.52 lakh hectares). Wheat-India's most important Rabi grain-has seen little change in its sowing area, indicating that the sowing process is nearly finished. As of January 3, 2025, the wheat cultivation area stands at 319.74 lakh hectares, slightly above last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slips 440 pts; realty shares slide

Sensex slips 440 pts; realty shares slide

Tata Tech rises on inking strategic partnership with Telechips

Tata Tech rises on inking strategic partnership with Telechips

Route Mobile partners with PT MRT Jakarta

Route Mobile partners with PT MRT Jakarta

WPIL hits record high after European arm acquires MISA ITALY

WPIL hits record high after European arm acquires MISA ITALY

Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon