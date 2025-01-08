Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DFS Secy calls for fintech push in rural and NE India, particularly through UPI

DFS Secy calls for fintech push in rural and NE India, particularly through UPI

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Tuesday urged fintech companies to consistently deliver innovative solutions to the financial services industry while adhering to strict regulatory compliance. The meeting, chaired by the secretary, with partners from the startup and fintech ecosystem, was designed to foster an open exchange of ideas aimed at elevating the fintech sector to a global standard. Secretary, DFS stated that the Government has taken up various initiatives to create an enabling environment for the Fintechs. It was noted that Aadhar, UPI, AePS among others have acted as enablers for FinTech sectors. Similarly, Regulatory sandbox, Fintech repository, SRO Framework for Fintech, etc have facilitated the fintech eco-system in India. Secretary, DFS recognized the rapid growth of India's Start-up and Fintech sectors, especially in the last ten years. He pointed out that the digital payment infrastructure plays a crucial role in the fintech industry's expansion, highlighting the need to improve digital payment systems in rural and north east regions, particularly through UPI, and to encourage lending based on digital footprints for MSMEs.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rabi sowing up marginally on year

Rabi sowing up marginally on year

Sensex slips 440 pts; realty shares slide

Sensex slips 440 pts; realty shares slide

Tata Tech rises on inking strategic partnership with Telechips

Tata Tech rises on inking strategic partnership with Telechips

Route Mobile partners with PT MRT Jakarta

Route Mobile partners with PT MRT Jakarta

WPIL hits record high after European arm acquires MISA ITALY

WPIL hits record high after European arm acquires MISA ITALY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon