Bartronics India hits the roof on inking MoU with PTW Group

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Bartronics India hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 24.62 after the company considered and approved the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PTW Group.

The purpose of the aforementioned MOU is to outline the intention of the parties to collaborate on establishing a semiconductor production facility, equipment refurbishment center, and training center in India.

Bartronics India is engaged in providing solutions based on bar coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies. Since then, in the past two decades, it has been pioneer in introducing newer technologies and solutions in India based on Biometrics, RFID, POS, EAS, smart cards, etc.

 

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in Q2 FY25 as against with net loss of Rs 0.99 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales declined 28.80% year on year to Rs 8.85 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

