Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre begins its market journey with a steady heartbeat

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre begins its market journey with a steady heartbeat

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre traded at Rs 96 on the BSE, a premium of 6.67% compared with the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 99.50, a premium of 10.56% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.52% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 100 and a low of Rs 94.54. About 20.91 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre's IPO was subscribed 350.49 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 December 2025 and it closed on 2 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 40,99,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 72.85% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure for purchase of medical equipment towards establishment of new diagnostic centre & labs, funding working capital requirement, repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by company for general corporate purpose.

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; SMIDs in green; Meesho drops 5%, Senco surges 11%

pharma medicine drugs

Pharma index hits 52-week high; Glenmark, Lupin rally 3% in subdued market

Infosys

Infosys ties up with AWS to scale enterprise use of generative AI

Snowfall, J&K Snowfall

Snow clearance ops in full swing in Poonch, traffic remains suspended

Upcoming IPO

IPO alert! Sai Urja Indo Ventures gets green signal from BSE SME; details

Ahead of the IPO, Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre on 30 December 2025, raised Rs 10.45 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.61 lakh shares at Rs 90 per share to 9 anchor investor.

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre (MDRC) is an established Indian diagnostics chain providing a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services, with operations spanning 21 centres including 18 laboratories and 3 diagnostic centres across 8 states. The company offers advanced diagnostic solutions such as MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, digital X-rays, ECG, PFT and specialised cardiac and neurological services, supported by high-end infrastructure including a 3-Tesla MRI and a 128-slice CT scanner. Its pathology division covers routine to advanced testing, including molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics and oncology-focused panels, while added services like home sample collection, online reports and customised diagnostic packages enhance accessibility and convenience for patients and institutional clients. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 616 employees including consultants and doctors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 22.50 crore and net profit of Rs 2.99 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Royal Orchid & Regenta signs new property in Jaipur

Royal Orchid & Regenta signs new property in Jaipur

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre's IPO ends with 350.49 times subscription

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre's IPO ends with 350.49 times subscription

CreditAccess Grameen registers nearly 9% YoY rise in disbursements in Q3

CreditAccess Grameen registers nearly 9% YoY rise in disbursements in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon