Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid & Regenta signs new property in Jaipur

Royal Orchid & Regenta signs new property in Jaipur

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Royal Orchid & Regenta announced the signing of Regenta Suites & Residences Jaipur, a 60-key property located in the heart of Jaipur City Center.

The hotel will be operated under a hotel management agreement, further strengthening ROHL' asset-light expansion strategy and reinforcing its footprint in key urban and leisure-driven destinations.

Regenta Suites & Residences Jaipur is being developed by SSBC Group, owned by Madan Lal Yadav, and is strategically positioned to offer seamless access to Jaipur's commercial hubs, lifestyle districts, and cultural landmarks.

The hotel is expected to open by April 2026, adding a contemporary hospitality offering to the Pink City under the trusted Regenta brand.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre's IPO ends with 350.49 times subscription

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre's IPO ends with 350.49 times subscription

CreditAccess Grameen registers nearly 9% YoY rise in disbursements in Q3

CreditAccess Grameen registers nearly 9% YoY rise in disbursements in Q3

TP Solar manufactures 2.8 GW of solar cells and 2.9 GW of solar modules in 9M FY2026

TP Solar manufactures 2.8 GW of solar cells and 2.9 GW of solar modules in 9M FY2026

Infosys collaborates with AWS to drive enterprise adoption of Gen-AI

Infosys collaborates with AWS to drive enterprise adoption of Gen-AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon