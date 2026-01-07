Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2026.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd surged 7.86% to Rs 516.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73958 shares in the past one month.

 

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd soared 6.91% to Rs 3722.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11624 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd spiked 6.25% to Rs 10.88. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd jumped 5.19% to Rs 1425.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3004 shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd advanced 4.83% to Rs 369.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35316 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

