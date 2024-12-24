Business Standard

BSE SME NACDAC Infrastructure spurts on listing day

BSE SME NACDAC Infrastructure spurts on listing day

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of NACDAC Infrastructure were trading at Rs 69.82 on the BSE, a premium of 99.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 35.

The scrip was listed at Rs 66.50, at a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 69.82 and a low of Rs 66.50. About 3.60 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

NACDAC Infrastructure's IPO was subscribed 1,976.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 December 2024 and it closed on 19 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 20,80,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.84% from 95.90% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the NACDAC Infrastructure on 16 December 2024, raised Rs 2.73 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.80 lakh shares at Rs 35 per share to 2 anchor investors.

NACDAC Infrastructure is a construction company specializing in civil and structural projects, including multi-story buildings, electrical works, steel structures, bridges, and other related works. With over a decade of experience, they have successfully completed 63 projects valued at approximately Rs 9,674.88 lakh for both government and private clients. As on 31 October 2024, the company had 29 employees on a payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 13.71 crore and net profit of Rs 1.60 crore for the period as on 31 October 2024.



First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

