Aurionpro Solutions edges higher after acquiring Paris-based Fenixys for 10 million euros

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Aurionpro Solutions jumped 4% to Rs 1801.05 after the company announced the acquisition of Fenixys, a consulting firm specializing in providing capital markets services to leading banks and financial institutions across Europe and the Middle East.

The transaction comprises an all-cash deal for the acquisition of the entire stake in Fenixys for a total of 10 million euros.

This acquisition allows Aurionpro to continue its geographical expansion into Europe by leveraging Fenixys' experience of over 10 years in partnering with financial institutions undertaking IT transformations, as well as their deep relationships with major banks across Europe and the Middle East.

 

Fenixys, headquartered in Paris with offices in the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Middle East, is highly regarded for its expertise in advisory, project management, enterprise architecture, and MUREX services.

With Aurionpro's existing portfolio of banking and fintech solutions, Fenixys significantly augments its offerings while continuing to provide strategic advisory and solutions for challenges in the capital markets sectors.

Ashish Rai, CEO of Aurionpro, said: "Aurionpro and Fenixys share a common vision towards becoming a partner of choice for global banks and financial institutions through our focus on innovation, excellence, and client success.

This acquisition is not just about expanding our offering portfolio and reach, but rather it is about synergistically merging our strengthsFenixys extensive and deep domain expertise with Aurionpros strong IP-led offering to offer a unique, global portfolio of solutions for the banking and capital markets industry.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions with a focus on banking, mobility, payments, insurance, data center services, and government sectors.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 36.04% to Rs 45.07 crore while net sales rose 31.79% to Rs 278.28 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

