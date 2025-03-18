Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME PDP Shipping & Projects makes a poor debut

BSE SME PDP Shipping & Projects makes a poor debut

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of PDP Shipping & Projects were trading at Rs 102.85 on the BSE, a discount of 23.81% compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at 108.25, a discount of 19.81% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 108.25 and a low of Rs 102.85. About 1.71 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

PDP Shipping & Projects' IPO was subscribed 0.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 March 2025 and it closed on 12 March 2025). The price of the IPO is fixed at Rs 135 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 9,37,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.50% from 99.99% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to partially fund long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 800 pts to 74,970; Nifty at 22,740; Financials, Auto, Metal lead

nmdc dividend

NMDC share price rises 3% on interim dividend announcement; check details

student, indian student

Parents of missing Indian student ask officials to declare her dead

Tunnel Collpased, Telangana Tunnel Collpased, Nagarkurnool Tunnel Collpased

T'gana tunnel: Search ops continue for 25th day to locate 7 missing persons

Bajaj Finserv

Why Bajaj Finserv shares slipped 2% in trade on March 18? Details

PDP Shipping & Projects provides end-to-end solutions in the logistics & transport industry involving multimodal transportation, sea, air, costal, rail and road transportation and custom clearance & other value-added services in logistics. As on 27 January 2025, the company had 18 employees on its payroll

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 13.75 crore and net profit of Rs 1.57 crore for the period as of 30 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty scales above 22,750; realty shares in demand

Nifty scales above 22,750; realty shares in demand

Gopal Snacks gains after appointing Rigan Hasmukhrai Raithatha as CFO

Gopal Snacks gains after appointing Rigan Hasmukhrai Raithatha as CFO

IRCON Intl rallies on bagging EPC project in Meghalaya

IRCON Intl rallies on bagging EPC project in Meghalaya

NBCC (India) gains on securing Rs 45 crore order from MGIRI

NBCC (India) gains on securing Rs 45 crore order from MGIRI

Insolation Energy gains on securing Rs 372-cr new orders

Insolation Energy gains on securing Rs 372-cr new orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon