BSE SME SK Minerals & Additives crystallizes solid gains on debut

BSE SME SK Minerals & Additives crystallizes solid gains on debut

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

SK Minerals & Additives was trading at Rs 152.25 on the BSE, a premium of 19.88% compared with the issue price of Rs 127.

The scrip was listed at Rs 145, a premium of 14.17% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 152.25 and a low of Rs 145. About 11.62 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

SK Minerals & Additives' IPO was subscribed 3.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 October 2025 and it closed on 14 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 32,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.53% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirement of the company, to fund the expansion plan of the company i.e. capital expenditure towards purchase of plant and machinery and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, SK Minerals & Additives on 9 October 2025, raised Rs 11.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.23 lakh shares at Rs 127 each to 6 anchor investors.

SK Minerals & Additives is engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing specialty chemicals, with a primary focus on food and feed additives. Its product portfolio includes Glycinates and EDTAs in variants such as Zinc, Copper, and Magnesium, along with Mineral Mixtures, Calcium Propionate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Technical Grade Urea, Virgin Base Oil, Magnesium Oxide, By-Pass Fat, and more. The company's products cater to a wide range of industries, including food and bakery, animal feed, plywood, petroleum, and other allied sectors. As of 31 August 2025, the company had a total of 95 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 85.27 crore and net profit of Rs 5.02 crore for the period ended 31 August 2025.

BSE SME Sihora Industries threads modest gains into the market

Nifty above 25,750; media share decline

Wall Street Slips as Bad Loan Fears Resurface; Banking and Brokerage Stocks Lead Declines

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; US inflation in focus for fresh impetus

BSE SME Shlokka Dyes fades on listing, colours the market in muted shades

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

