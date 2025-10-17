Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index slips under 98 mark; US inflation in focus for fresh impetus

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; US inflation in focus for fresh impetus

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The dollar index slips under 98 mark on Friday in Asia, lingering around a one-week low amid ongoing US-China trade tensions and fears of a prolonged US government shutdown. The index is currently quoting at 97.88. The Federal shutdown has entered its third week after the Senate failed to advance legislation that would restore funding. Besides, growing bets of additional US interest rate cuts are weighing on dollar. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller stated on Thursday that he supports another interest rate cut at this months upcoming policy meeting. Meanwhile, the Feds newest governor, Stephen Miran, reiterated his call for a more aggressive rate-cut trajectory for 2025 than that favored by his colleagues. Investors now eye Fed speaker later on Friday and US inflation next week for fresh impetus.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Shlokka Dyes fades on listing, colours the market in muted shades

Rallis India gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is flat on debut

Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

