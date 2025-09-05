Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Sugs Lloyd was trading at Rs 125.85 on the BSE, a premium of 2.32% compared with the issue price of Rs 123.

The scrip was listed at Rs 119.90, a discount of 2.52% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 125.85 and a low of Rs 116.50. About 36.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sugs Lloyd's IPO was subscribed 3.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 August 2025 and it closed on 2 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 117 - Rs 123 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 69,64,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Sugs Lloyd on 28 August 2025, raised Rs 4.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.06 lakh shares at Rs 123 each to 2 anchor investors.

Also Read

Accident, road accident

Govt issues draft SOP for road accident victims with disabilities

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Majhi's flight diverted to Kolkata due to inclement weather

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex reverse early gains; FMCG, IT top losers; Rupee hits record low

GST reform

GST rate rejig awakens the ghost of 2017 transition for FMCG playerspremium

Bitcoin price

Bitcoin stays strong above $111,000; ETH consolidates ahead of key breakout

Sugs Lloyd operates in the renewable energy sector, with a primary focus on solar energy, electrical transmission and distribution, and civil EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) projects. It provides a wide range of services, including the development of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, construction of power substations, and the renovation, upgrading, and modification of existing power systems.

Additionally, the firm also engaged in providing solutions for outage management solutions (OMS) using fault passage indicators, auto reclosers, and sectionalizer to various electricity DISCOM (distribution companies). In the civil construction domain, it offer turnkey solutions for civil building construction and electrical substation work, particularly for government clients. As on 31st March 2025, the company had 206 employees on payroll.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 176.19 crore and net profit of Rs 16.77 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex falls over 166 pts; FMCG shares decline

Sensex falls over 166 pts; FMCG shares decline

Zydus Life gains as arm inks supply agreement with Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules

Zydus Life gains as arm inks supply agreement with Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules

Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems fixes record date for final dividend

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems fixes record date for final dividend

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,750; auto shares gear up

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,750; auto shares gear up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon