Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,750; auto shares gear up

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,750; auto shares gear up

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with limited cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,750 mark. Auto shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 50.83 points or 0.13% to 80,613.95. The Nifty 50 index shed 11.55 points or 0.09% to 24,712.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.38%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,948 shares rose and 1,605 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index advanced 1.34% to 26,342.30. The index rose 2.96% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia rejects Western guarantees as nations back Ukraine reassurance force

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

ITC shares drop 2% amid GST tweaks; Analysts decode impact, stock strategy

mining minerals mines

GMDC stock rallies 11%, nears record high on heavy volumes; here's why

share market, stock market

Concord Control Systems shares jump 7%, hit all-time high; here's why

health insurance

Andhra cabinet clears universal health policy offering cover up to ₹25 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.08%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.78%), Exide Industries (up 1.74%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.65%), Eicher Motors (up 1.56%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.35%), Tata Motors (up 1.18%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.13%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.89%) and Bharat Forge (up 0.8%) gained.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Transworld Shipping Lines jumped 7.47% after the company announced that its vessel, SSL Sabarimalai, has been released by the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Kolkata, and granted permission to sail out from Haldia port.

RPP Infra Projects rose 0.69%. The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC order worth Rs 134.21 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for road improvement works in Raigad district.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Rupee off to tepid start, stays above 88 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee off to tepid start, stays above 88 per US dollar mark

Gift Nifty signals strong opening amid new GST reforms

Gift Nifty signals strong opening amid new GST reforms

Netweb Tech extends rally on sovereign AI order

Netweb Tech extends rally on sovereign AI order

Astral's board nod to acquire remaining 5% stake in Seal IT

Astral's board nod to acquire remaining 5% stake in Seal IT

Shriram Properties signs joint development agreement for 6.5 acres prime land in North Bengaluru

Shriram Properties signs joint development agreement for 6.5 acres prime land in North Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon