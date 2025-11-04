Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BuzzWorks partners with Frido

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

To introduce comfort-led wellness solutions across BuzzWorks centres

Managed workspaces from Brigade Group, BuzzWorks, has partnered with Frido, India's leading D2C ergonomic innovation brand, to introduce comfort-led wellness solutions across its centres. As part of the collaboration, BuzzWorks will integrate Frido Comfort Rooms into its upcoming centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, while rolling out Frido Corners across existing locations.

Frido will bring its signature design language to BuzzWorks centres, creating Comfort Rooms that allow members to unwind and experience ergonomic setups first-hand. These dedicated zones will offer members immersive access to Frido's ergonomic innovations, from the 3D Ergo Chair to standing desks and sofa-cum-beds with wedge integrations that seamlessly blend comfort into the workday. For BuzzWorks users, this means improved posture, reduced fatigue, and a more balanced work routine, that enables them to recharge, refocus, and perform at their best throughout the day.

 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

