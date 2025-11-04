Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Budesonide delayed-release capsules

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Budesonide delayed-release capsules

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Budesonide delayed-release capsules, 4 mg (USRLD: Tarpeyo Capsules, 4 mg).

Budesonide is indicated for mild to moderate active Crohn's disease involving the ileum and/or the ascending colon in adults and children 8 years of age and older. Budesonide capsules will be produced at is Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd, SEZ-II.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

