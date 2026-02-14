C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit declines 31.03% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 85.02 croreNet profit of C.E. Info Systems declined 31.03% to Rs 22.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 85.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales85.0296.33 -12 OPM %27.4640.34 -PBDT35.3247.63 -26 PBT30.9145.08 -31 NP22.4932.61 -31
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST