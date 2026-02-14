C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit declines 31.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 85.02 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems declined 31.03% to Rs 22.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 85.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.85.0296.3327.4640.3435.3247.6330.9145.0822.4932.61

