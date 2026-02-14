AAA Technologies standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.98% to Rs 4.79 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies declined 20.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.98% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.796.9412.945.910.670.860.590.750.440.55

