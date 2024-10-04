Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves modified Productivity Linked Reward Scheme for major ports and dock labour Board employees

Cabinet approves modified Productivity Linked Reward Scheme for major ports and dock labour Board employees

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

The Union Cabinet has approved modification of the existing Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme for the major ports and dock labour Board employees/workers from 2020-21 to 2025-26. The modified PLR scheme applicable from 2020-21 to 2025-26 will benefit about 20,704 employees of Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Board Employees/workers. The total financial implication for the entire period will be about Rs.200 crore.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has accordingly modified the Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme for all Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Board employees/workers for the years 2020-21 to 2025-26 increasing weightage for calculation of PLR to port specific performance instead of weightage to all India performance. Productivity

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 450pts, at 82,900, Nifty tests 25,400; IT, Bank up, Auto falls

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Union Cabinet approves Rs 2,028 cr bonus for 1.17 million Railway staff

Singham 3

Should you buy these film & entertainment stocks this festive season?

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank's deposit growth rises 5.1%, outpaces credit growth in Q2

Supreme Court, SC

SC forms independent SIT to investigate Tirupati laddu row, CBI to monitor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon